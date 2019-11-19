Brenda Faye Tramel Pinckley passed away on November 11, 2019 at age 66.
Mrs. Pinckley is survived by loving husband of 22 years, Andrew Clayton "AC" Pinckley; mother Ina Ruth Payne Tramel; children Christopher Pedigo, Brad (Wendy) Pinckley, Andrew "Drew" Pinckley, and Todd Pinckley; siblings JoAnn (Ronnie) Britton, and Terry Tramel; and grandchildren Hailee Pedigo, Shelby, Carrie, Sydney, Matthew, and Mandy Pinckley.
She is preceded in death by father Charles Albert Tramel; and brothers Charles Junior Tramel and Jerry Michael Tramel.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars and Pastor James Brooks, was Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery was Friday, November 15, 2019.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
