Brian “Bullitt” Patrick, age 55, of Mt. Juliet passed away August 31, 2021.
Brian was a collision repair specialist in Nashville for 30 years. He was a Legislative Officer and Sergeant of Arms for CMT/ABATE Inc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Loletta R. Patrick, and step-son, Patrick Bannister.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bannister, and grandson, Kaleb Bannister.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11 at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, with Pastor Roger “Preacher” Willis officiating. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 11 from noon until time of service.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral
