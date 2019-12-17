Brian Drew Collins, age 57 of Watertown, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born Feb. 24, 1962, in Covina, CA, he was the son of the late Buck and Joanne Collins.
Brian is survived by his companion, Christina Lee; children, Buck Collins, Troy (Lynn) Jones, Tara (Thaddeus Riley) Jones, Travis (Erika) Jones, Tabatha (Brandon English) Jones, Tiffany (Ramon Jimenez) Jones; grandchildren, Novalee Riley, Hayden Jones, Airianna Jones, Bentley Jones, Cameron English, Madison English, Bailey English, Malia Jimenez, Mason Jones; brothers, Doug (Shaun) Collins and Randy Collins; and nieces and nephews, Cale, Cole and Cati Jo Collins.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Phil Wilson officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.