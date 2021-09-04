Keith Adams, age 52, passed away at his residence on August 31, 2021.
Survivors include devoted wife Tammy Adams; children, Latoya Adams, Travetra Adams; very devoted mother, Glenda Adams; very devoted mother-in-law Julia Allen; granddaughter Ja’Niyah Carter; brothers, Darrell, Montez, Devin, and Lamont Adams; sisters, Christina Armstrong and Donna Ramoska; and a host of nieces, nephews
other relatives and
friends.
Services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Pastor Tony Clemmons will be the eulogist. Visitation will be from 2:30 till service time.
Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
