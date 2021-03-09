Funeral service for Brittany Mae Lancaster will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Visitation Wednesday is from 4-6 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo. There will be a private interment at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Brittany, age 38, of Nashville, passed away March 6, 2021.
She was born April 28, 1982, in Davidson County. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church. She worked as a sales clerk. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Vondell Lancaster and Joyce Weiser.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Debi Lancaster; two children, Mack Wright and Kade Lancaster; siblings, Matt (Melanie) Lancaster and Brittnye (Randy) Kirby; grandparents, Clifford “Bud” (Janet) Weiser and Jim Lancaster; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Sisters Keeper Inc., P. O. Box 1194, Lebanon, TN 37088.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
