Mr. Buddy Loyd Goad, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away February 26, 2021.
He retired from Consolidated Oil Company and was a Baptist. He was preceded in death by his parents Reuben Frank Goad and Beatrice Loyd Goad; brother, James Gwyn Goad; sister, Rita Goad Phillips.
He is survived by sister, Beverly Ann Ligon; and several nieces and nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.