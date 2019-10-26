Funeral services for Mr. Byrd Dodson Robertson will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Fesler officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Robertson, age 86 of Lebanon passed away at his home on October 25, 2019.
Born December 30, 1932, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Cowan Hale Robertson and Willie Dee Brown Robertson.
He worked at the Lebanon Woolen Mill, Scott Oil Company, and retired from Wilson Co-Op on January 1, 1991. After retirement, he worked on his farm, raising cows and gardens. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Charles Hodge and Aubrey Howell; two sisters, Elvie Hail Floyd and Mary Mildred Martin; and a brother, Bud Elmer Robertson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Ellen Maynard Robertson; two daughters, Sandra Kay Hodge and Delores Jean Howell; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Darryl and Dennis Hankins, Andrew and Adam Howell, Jimmy Ray Maynard, and Mikie Warren
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.