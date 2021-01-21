Byron D. Barnes went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon Jan. 19, 2021 at the age of 70 years.
Born March 13, 1950 in Murphy, NC, he was the son of the late Baxter and Reba Beaver Barnes. His life was filled with humble service — to the church, his family, his friends and his country. Byron led worship for decades in various Middle Tennessee churches, always sought to help his family and neighbors when in need and retired from the military after a 23 year career. He served nine years in the US Navy during Vietnam and 14 years in the Army National Guard as part of the 130th RAOC Division during the Gulf War and Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Hudson Barnes of Watertown; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Baskin of Watertown; sons, Matthew (Missy) Barnes of Brentwood and Nathan (Lindsey) Barnes of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Alicia (Colin) Jennings, Zoe and Madison Baskin, Zachary, Eli and Tyler Barnes; sister, Janice (Roy) Burnette of Sylva, NC; brother, Marvin (Paula) Barnes of Rutherford College, NC; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown for graveside services and interment with military honors.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.