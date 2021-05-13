Calvin Lee “Hoop” Timberlake, age 62, of Gallatin, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Tri-Star Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
Calvin was born Sept. 3, 1958 in Riddleton, the son of the late Norman Timberlake Jr. and Christine Woodmore Timberlake. Calvin retired from William Bonnell Aluminum Co. in Gordonsville, where he worked for 38 years.
Survivors are: wife, Sonya Ausley-Timberlake; two sons, Marcell Holder, Calvin A. (Lonniechia) Timberlake; six grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Wanda) Norris, William Timberlake, Robert Henry Manning; sister, Anita Timberlake; aunts, Lucille Williams of Hartsville, Anna Frances Timberlake of Nashville; and a host of devoted nieces, nephew and friends. He will truly be missed by all.
The family of the late Calvin Lee Timberlake would like to thank everyone for the kindness, prayers and love that has been shown. We deeply appreciate the sympathy and support that was expressed during this time.
