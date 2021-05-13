Carl Groll passed away on May 10, 2021 at age 59.
The Memorial Service is 4 p.m. May 15 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation is 3-4 p.m.
Carl David Groll was born in Shreveport, LA to Sherry Trice and Hank Groll. Carl was one of a kind with a big personality that beamed behind a huge smile. He lived his life to the fullest and was a thrill seeker.
He loved to ride motorcycles, boats, and anything with speed. He worked for years in the car business and made many cherished friends along the way. Carl was a true friend, dedicated father, husband, son and brother. Carl’s proudest endeavor has been owner and operator of The Vape Place stores in Wilson County.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Overhuls Groll; two sons, Tanner and Grayson; mother Sherry Groll; siblings Stacey (Wendall) DePrang and Brice Groll; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father Hank Groll and aunt Amia Kruithof.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.