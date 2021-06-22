Funeral services for Carl W. Smith, age 95, of Shelbyville, were held Monday, June 21, 2021 at Edgemont Baptist Church with Pastors Russ Stephens and Jimmy West officiating. Burial followed at Willow Mount Cemetery. Carl passed from this life Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro.
Carl Wiggs Smith was born August 15, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio to the late James Clifford Smith and Eula Madeline Modrall Smith.
Carl served his country during WWII, in the United States Navy, from 1943 to 1946. He achieved the rank of Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class, and served aboard the Minesweeper U.S.S.Y.M.S. 479. He then graduated from John A. Gupton Mortuary College in 1949 with his Embalmer’s and Funeral Director’s License. For the next 43 years, he served his community well at Gowen-Smith Funeral Chapel in Shelbyville, TN, retiring in 1990.
Above all, Carl loved and served his Lord, having been saved at the age of 12, by loving and caring for others in their time of need and comfort. He loved to tell others about Jesus, and was a prayer warrior for many. He was a faithful member of Edgemont Baptist Church, serving in the choir, as a deacon, and deacon emeritus. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, gentleness, and faith to his family and friends.
In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Elizabeth Smith, whom he adored. He is also preceded in death by his brother, James R. Smith.
Survivors include children, Theresa (Russ) Stephens of Lebanon and Reba (Mike) Stringfield of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Stephens, Ashley (Chad) Boyce, both of Lebanon, Brittany Stringfield and Bethany (Jacob) Brooks, both of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Callie Butler, Charlotte, Luke, and Caroline Boyce, and Adelynn Brooks; sister-in-law, Eula Mai Smith of Murfreesboro, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Albert Turbeville of Shelbyville, as well as nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Edgemont Baptist Church.
