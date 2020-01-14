Funeral services for Mr. Carlton Harrison Thomas Jr. will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Lebanon First United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Hesson and the Rev. Ryan Bennett officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. at the church.
Mr. Thomas, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Born June 24, 1938, in Whiteville, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Carlton "Tony" Harrison Thomas Sr. and Geneva Pearl McElwain Thomas.
He attended Compton College in Compton, California and Georgia Tech. Mr. Carlton was a veteran having served in the United States Army. He was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Jere Baxter -- Edgefield Masonic Lodge No. 254, Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. He retired as Planning Manager from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on September 1, 1990.
He and his wife Geneva were very instrumental in the development of Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center. They both worked endless hours acquiring and restoring buildings and artifacts. Mr. Carlton was very active in local politics, serving on the county commission, road commission, and was a judicial commissioner and a deputy. He last served as a court officer for Judge C. K. Smith. He was a member of the Wilson County Cattlemen's Association, the Fiddlers Grove Foundation, and the Wilson County Fair Board.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Geneva Ezzell Thomas; two children, Lisa (Ronnie) Waynick and Tony (Michelle) Thomas; four grandchildren, Geneva Grace (Tony) Woods, Jacob Wade Waynick, Jesse Lee Thomas, and Wesley Harrison Thomas; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Rose Woods and Rosalie Grace Woods; twin sister, Calysta (Jerry) Haglage; nephew, Dr. John White; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Clemons, Judge C. K. Smith, Terry Ashe, Sheriff Robert Bryan, Hal Parrott, Ken Caldwell, Jimmie Harper, and Ken Davis.
Memorials may be made to Fiddlers Grove Foundation, P.O. Box 1203, Lebanon, TN 37088 or to United Methodist Volunteers in Mission, P.O. Box 276, Birmingham, AL 35201.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.