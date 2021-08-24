On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 Carol Stroud McAdoo — a loving mother and wonderful wife — passed away at the age of 70 at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Carol was a wonderful, loving and supportive wife of 48 years, caring friend and devoted mother. Carol was born to Robert and Ruth Stroud in 1951. She grew up in Statesville, TN and graduated from Watertown High School in 1969.
Carol lived a full life as a devoted mother to Carrie and wife to John. She worked in several banking related jobs during her business career. She truly enjoyed her work and friendship with her co-workers. She loved reading many varieties of books, and adored all of her different pets throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Carrie, her brother, Donnie Stroud and sister-in-law Connie. Carol was a dear friend to many others and truly strived to be a friend to all.
We will miss her greatly.
The family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of their family and friends and will not have any public service at this time. A future date will be announced later.
A memorial web site is at www.mykeeper.com/momentos/camcadoo. Please feel free to add comments, message, pictures etc to the site. Should issues arise with the site please contact John at 865-216-6595 or jm101848@gmail.com.
Click Funeral Home, Knoxville, 615-694-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.