Carole Robinson, of Lebanon, passed away on January 14, 2021 at age 84.
The Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Carole Leta Robinson was born on May 20, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to Kathleen LaFever and James Milton Henry. She worked as a secretary at a construction company and attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved fishing and dancing, and played softball until she was 70 years old when she won a Senior Olympics Gold Medal. Mrs. Robinson was a loving mother to three children, attending all of their childhood activities. She was a Den Mother, Coach, and Brownie Leader. She served on the Board of the Home Builders Association. She loved Jake, her faithful dog companion. She was an avid fisherman and fished salmon in Alaska and bass in Florida.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband Wade Robinson; children Jim (Vickie) McLean Jr., Kerry McLean, and Pam McLean (Lonnie) Higdon; stepsons Vernon Jancho and Steven Jancho; stepdaughter Kimberly Jewel Robinson Hardyman; brother Larry (Shelda) Henry; father of the children James T. McLean Sr.; grandchildren Meghan (Luke) Porath, Zachary McLean, Justin McLean, Angel McLean (Chris) Whitaker, Brittany McLean, Race McLean, Raven McLean, Jeremy (Kaylan) Perry, Tyler McLean Higdon, Hunter and Carley Jancho, and four other grands; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Milton and Kathleen Henry, sister Patty Brown, and brother Jim Henry.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Alive Hospice of Nashville.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.