Carolyn F. Willoughby passed away on October 31 at her residence.
Services will be Thursday at noon at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 5-8pm in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to the visitation. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her, father Price E. Logue, Sr., grandparents Aubrey and Winnie McAdoo, 3 uncles, 2 aunts, and 1 nephew Andre D. Logue.
Survivors include loving husband Edward Willoughby, devoted daughter Ebony (Bruce) Cooper, 2 grandchildren Danzerio Weir and Camyron Cooper, loving and devoted mother Beatrice Logue; 4 sisters Evon McCarver, Bennessa and Wanda Logue, Dot (Robert) Seay; 1 brother Price (Jennifer) Logue Jr.; 10 nephews, 3 nieces, 5 great nieces, 6 great nephews, 2 aunts Ada McAdoo and Shirley McAdoo; 2 uncles Frank McAdoo and Woodrow McAdoo; Special friends Thelma Shockley, The Rhodes Family, WCOR Radio Family, Lebanon High School Class of 1976, Nona Cooper, Jamie Spicer; 1 play sister Pamela K. Burns, and many other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements.
615-444-3117.
