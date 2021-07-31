Carolyn Joan Lee Drummond, of Lebanon, passed on July 27, 2021 at the age of 85.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; son David; daughter-in-law Laurie; grandchildren Zachary, Josh, Maria, Ross and Sara; great-granddaughter Abigail; and brothers Larry and Tim.
Carolyn was predeceased by sons Brian and Keith.
Carolyn was born in Tipton County, Indiana and has lived in the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon areas for over 20 years. She was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church and a former member of the Green Hill Women’s Club.
She will always be remembered for her love of family, friends, and simple pleasures like fresh flowers and hot fudge sundaes.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 at Cook’s United Methodist Church. Visitation at 2 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m.
