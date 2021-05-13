Graveside service for Ms. Bass, 50, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Murfreesboro. Walk through visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Addie Lee Bass, and father, Bobby Joe Bass Sr.
Survivors include stepfather Larry May; sons Mark II, Jeremy (Lativia) Stewart, and Jason Manier; daughters Lori and Kimberly Manier; five granddaughters, Harmony, Sanaia, Kaylee, Myiah, and Journee; three grandsons, Mark III, Jeremy Jr., and Kaiden; brother Bobby Joe Bass Jr. and sister Andreana Sabrina Bass (Vincent) Hurd; stepbrother Shawn Brinkley; nieces Kayla (Rodrus) Wilson, Angela A. Bass, and Sierra Bass; as well as a host of family and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. Condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
