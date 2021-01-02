Cathy Carey, 64, of Lebanon, passed away at home surrounded by family on Dec. 29, 2020. The funeral service, conducted by Keith Parker and Adam Tune, is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2021 at Maple Hill Church of Christ, followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Bill Bryson, Walter Naylor, Ken Stewart, John Kieffer, Gary Whitaker, and Dwight Farris. Honorary Pallbearers: Faculty and staff of Friendship Christian School. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 2-6 p.m. The family requests masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Sherry’s Run or Friendship Christian School.
Mrs. Carey had been a teacher for 38 years, 32 of those years at Friendship Christian School. Her education was received from Cumberland University, MTSU, and Trevecca. She taught third grade primarily, home economics, and library. She loved teaching, sewing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Mrs. Carey is survived by her husband of 42 years, Cliff Carey Sr., children Kimberly (Adam) Tune and Cliff (Tiffany) Carey, grandchildren Jaheim, Brooks, Izzie, Reese, Reagan, and Emma, siblings Al (Regina) Cobb, Carol (Russ) Brown, and Cynthia (Danny) Brian, and special friend Laura Honeyman. She is preceded in death by father Jimmy Cobb, parents Patricia and George Berry, maternal grandparents Eunice and Arthur Cruikshank, and paternal grandparents Alvern and Bo Cobb.
Cathy will best be remembered for her positive attitude, resilient and graceful spirit, and her devoted love for her family, friends, and students. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.