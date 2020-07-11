Service for Catherine J. Searcy, 91, will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will lie in state beginning at 9am on Saturday. Interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by parents Ursey and Alberta Jackson; husband, Ernest Searcy Sr.; four brothers and one sister; sons, Ernest Jr. Searcy, Jimmy Lawrence, Dalton Searcy and Gary Jackson; and son- in-law, Donald Abston.
Survivors include children, Linda Abston of Hermitage, TN, Thelma (Teddy) Garrett, Betty Jo Majors, Robert Dennis (Lethia) Hancock, Josephine Hancock, Michael Hancock, Mary Catherine (Michael) Wilson, Larry (Rick) Cook, and Loretta (Mark) Lynn; three sisters, Beatrice Stewart, Peggy Akerson, and Bettie Lou (George) Redmond; one brother, Riley (Anna) Clemmons; 30 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; a host of great-great grandchildren; two devoted granddaughters, Antoinette (Lyndon) Bostic and Demetria Hancock; devoted daughters, Josephine, Loretta and Linda; devoted sons, Larry Cook and Robert Dennis Hancock; devoted sister and brother-in-law, Riley Clemmons and Anna Clemmons; devoted friend, Hilda Afolayan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.