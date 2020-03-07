Graveside services for Cathy Draper, 79, of Lebanon, TN, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Rob Draper Memorial Cemetery in the Stone community of Jackson County, TN.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, TN.
She was born January 1, 1941, in Jackson County, TN, to the late Gervas Ward Jones and Bronzie Alba Keith Jones. She graduated from TTU in 1962 with a BS in education. She was a school teacher, and later went to work for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. She was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two Sisters, Sammye Gray Jones and Roggie Faye Johnson; and one Brother-in-Law, Robert Lee Johnson.
Survivors include two Sons, William Kyle (Lisa) Draper of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Jeffrey Ward (Andrea) Draper of Fairview, TN; two Grandchildren, Kenneth Austin Draper and Jefferson Wyatt Draper; the Father of her Children, Kenneth Draper of Cookeville, TN; and two Nieces, Nancy Lee Chaffin of Gainesboro, TN, and Melinda Doty of Florida.
Anderson-Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, 931-268-1550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.