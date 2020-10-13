Charles Bertram Barry, 77, of White House and formerly a longtime Lebanon, TN resident, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.
Born April 15, 1943 in Lebanon, TN, he was the son of the late John Howard Barry and Ruby Wright Barry. Charles was also preceded in death by brothers, Billy, Sonny, Wayne and Benny; and by sisters, Dot Appleby and Sadie Mann.
Charles had worked in the aerospace industry and retired from Avco in Nashville, TN. He enjoyed football and watching television. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, he loved the time spent with his family. In his retirement he had frequently attended the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mattie Kay Owens Barry; two sons, John and his wife Angie, and Michael (Kayla); seven grandchildren, Bryce Barry, Austin (Katelynn) Barry, Owen Barry, J.C. Iveson, Zak Iveson, Kylie Iveson, and Katon Clinard; two brothers, Robert and Sammy; and three sisters, Doris Branch, Joyce (Larry) Lanier and Brenda Cartwright.
A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 12 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Goodlettsville, TN.
Cole & Garrett Funeral Home, Goodlettsville, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.