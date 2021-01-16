Funeral services for Mr. Charles “Charlie” William Sheetz will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Sheetz Funeral Home in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. Interment will follow at the West Green Tree Cemetery. Visitation is on Monday, January 18, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Sheetz Funeral Home.
Mr. Sheetz, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born October 23, 1928, in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, he is the son of the late Charles Edward and Beulah May Hetrich Sheetz. He was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Joy High School. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam and retired in 1967 after 20 years. He then went on to work as a bookkeeper for Hauck & Sons in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and retired after 25 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy May Stetser Sheetz in May 1991; sister, Dorothy May Mohler; and a brother, Richard Sheetz.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Preston Sheetz; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Rick Stewart; and brother, Harry U. (Hilda) Sheetz.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
