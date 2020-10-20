Charles Clark, age 81, passed away October 15, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 62 years, Jennie Clark; loving sister-in-law Margaret (John) Smith; his children, Maurice Clark and Evon (Thomas) Douglas; grandchildren Lon’Dratis Clark, India Clark, Sasha Clark, Isaiah Douglas, and Bianca Douglas; great-grandchildren Jalen Clark, Kaleb Clark, Arianna Sneed, and Antonio Sneed Jr.; and a host of extended family and friends. Special thanks to nieces Glenda Clemmons and Stephanie McClain.
His remains will lie in state on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. with Funeral service to follow at the above named chapel. Pastor Stanley E. Southall will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Rutland Cemetery, Mt Juliet, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RUTLAND Youth Fund.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
