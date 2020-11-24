Chuck Clemmons passed away on November 19, 2020 at age 62. The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service.
Mr. Clemmons was born in Lebanon, TN to Howard and Mildred Russell Clemmons. He served in the United States Navy and had his own handyman business.
He is survived by wife Penny Clemmons; children Chesney Kellow, Kelsey (Blake Wright) Clemmons, Andrea (Chris) Dixon, and Carissa Anderson; grandchildren Cyvan and Chaylynn Kellow, Landen Arnold, Noah and Sylas Wright, and Natalya, Syrena, and Megan Creech; sisters Joanne Harvey and Claudette Amonette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Howard and Pauline Clemmons, and brothers Howard “Sonny” Clemmons and Billy Clemmons.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
