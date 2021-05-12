Charles Cleveland “Bill” Beatty passed away on May 8, 2021 at age 95.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Graveside Service, conducted by Charles Wayne Beatty and Mike Flanagan, is 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Beatty Cemetery, Hohenwald, TN. Pallbearers will be Carl Hollingsworth, Tommy Hollingsworth, Gary Beatty, Jeff Beatty, Bryan Flanagan, and Kyle Flanagan.
Charles Cleveland Beatty was born in Old Hickory, TN to Mildred Fain and Samuel Beatty. He was a combat vet in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Capps Naval Destroyer in the South Pacific as a Fireman 1st Class. In civilian life, he was Chief Steamship Engineer for Lykes Shipping Company for 35 years. He enjoyed working outdoors, farming, gardening, cutting grass, and lawn care. He also loved to travel, and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Beatty is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bulah Cherry Beatty; sons, Charles Wayne (Linda) Beatty, Mike (Sharon) Flanagan, and Craig Flanagan; grandchildren, Kristi (Justin) Peek, Kelsey (Zane) Summers, Bryan (Bonnie) Flanagan, and Kyle (Julianne) Flanagan; brother Bob Beatty; sister Ina Rae Robbins; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents Mildred and Samuel Beatty and several brothers and sisters.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Sam Crutcher, Craig Flanagan, and Pavilion Long Term Care team.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.