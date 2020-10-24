Charles David Redmon, age 62, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by father William Monroe Redmon; stepfather William Edward “Bill” Wade; and sister Dolores Ann Redmon.
He is survived by mother Treva Wade; son Robert Edward Redmon; sisters Deborah Redmon, Donna Redmon, and Carol Dillon; and brother Michael (Misty) Wade.
Mr. Redmon was a 1976 graduate of Lebanon High School, a Marine veteran, and a machinist for TRW.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Sherry’s Run, PO Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.