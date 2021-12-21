Charles Deon Unthank, 74, of Lebanon, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Dec. 17, 2021, at TriStar Summit in Hermitage.
Deon was born in East St. Louis, IL on Dec. 8, 1947. He was a faithful member of Church of God Worship and Ministry Center in Lebanon.
Deon was an ordained minister and Gospel music singer. He founded AbsolutelyGospel.com, the industry’s leading website dedicated to Southern Gospel music, more than 20 years ago, where he gained prominence as an industry leader. In addition, he traveled with his own Gospel music group, the Sunday Edition, for more than 25 years.
He is survived by: his current wife, Tammie (Gleaves) Unthank; children, Aaron (Teri) Unthank, Leslie Unthank, Amy Marie (Mike) Zika, Christopher (Noel) Unthank; step-children, Olivia (Loren) Dougherty, Caleb (Cynthia) Midgett, Hope (Brandon) Ivey; 21 grandchildren; sisters, Brenda (Harold) Downing, Cheryl (Gene) Gray; along with nieces and a nephew.
Deon is preceded in death by: his previous wife, Susan (Favre) Unthank; parents, Bill and Evadean Unthank; step-son, Scott Bandy; and niece, Christy Gray.
A funeral will be held on Dec. 28 at Church of God Worship and Ministry Center — located at 1007 Hartsville Pike in Lebanon at 2 p.m. The family will be receiving friends and family from noon until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sunday Edition, Inc. (through AbsolutelyGospel.com) to help cover medical and funeral costs. Individuals can donate by visiting absolutelygospel.com/donate/ .
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393.
