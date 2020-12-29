Charles Edward Haskins, age 88, passed away Thursday December 24, 2020 in the Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Haskins and Mary Ruth Moore; sister, Mary Katherine Wray; brothers, William Everette Haskins and John Harold Haskins.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years and one month, Ramona Piercey Haskins; sons, Ricky(Kathy) Haskins and Jeff (Tammy) Haskins; daughters, Sherry (Bobby) Carr and Dana (Tony) Whited; sisters, Patricia Ann Tinnon and Susan Carol (Haylen) Boston; grandchildren, Brandy (Nick) Hays, Dusty (Lauren) Haskins, Brian (Heather) Carr, Travis Daily, Cody (Jenni Beth) Haskins, Courtney (Brent) Ford, Tyler Daily, Joshua (Callie) Haskins, Tatum (Amber) Daily, Lucas Haskins, Jacob Haskins, and Tana Whited; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you for the loving care shown from Dr. Roger McKinney and his nurse Chelsie Shaw and the staff of Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.
Mr. Haskins along with his loving wife Ramona have been owners of Lebanon Chemical Company for 53 years. He started his career as owner of Haskins Sinclair Gas Station just off the Lebanon Public Square. He was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ for 67 years, a devoted baseball coach for the Optimist Little League and a life-time member of the Wilson Co. Sportsman’s Club and Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Highland Heights Church of Christ. Bro. Barry Keene, Bro. F.H Gates and Bro. Keith Pickard will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Haskins’ grandsons will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in his memory to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Building Fund, 505 N. Cumberland Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
