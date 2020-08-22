Mr. Charles Kelly “C.K.” Smith Jr., age 49, of Gallatin, TN passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Warren “Pepa” and Mable “Mema” Hale, and Wilbur and Elizabeth Smith; uncle, Hugh Glenn Hale; and cousin, Ryan Hale.
Mr. Smith is survived by his father, C.K. (Delaine) Smith of Lebanon, TN; mother, Carolyn (Benny) Garner of Gallatin; two brothers, Jason (Rachel) Denton, of Lebanon, and Justin Smith of Hartsville, TN; sister, Courtney Smith, of Lebanon; cousins, John Hale and Lisa (Stephen) Hale Fischer; uncle, Allan Hale; and foster brother, Rodney Solomon.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 conducted by Bro. Jack McCall. Visitation with the family will be from noon until service time Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College Street Fellowship House, 206 S. College Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Anthony Funeral Home, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
