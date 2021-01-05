Charles Kenneth Smith, 79, of Johnson City, TN ascended into Glory Friday January 1, 2021 following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Kenneth grew up in Lebanon, TN, and spent his young years riding horses through fields and streams, and fishing in ponds throughout the rocky crags of middle Tennessee. He was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy where he left his mark, and was probably the cause of his Headmaster’s early retirement! He continued his education at East Tennessee State University where he obtained a B.A. in History. It was here that he met and married Sandra Nidiffer. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary December 21, 2020.
Kenneth gave a lifetime of service to Transit Mix Concrete Company where he was Executive Vice President. He was active for many years at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, where he served as teacher, deacon, and elder. He became a founding elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church, in 1983, and has served there as a ruling elder and elder emeritus. Kenneth was a history buff with a passion for woodworking. His family treasures the furniture he handcrafted through the years. His loves were his Lord, his family and his church.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Thayer Smith, and his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Thayer Cheatham Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Sandra Nidiffer Smith; daughters, Kelly Smith McClanahan, Rachel Smith York (Ken), and Leeanne Smith Barnes (Will); grandchildren, Lillian Anne McClanahan, William Bruce McClanahan, Hudson Ray York, Hayden Benjamin York, Frances Mary Barnes, and Benjamin William Barnes; sister Janey Smith Shumate (Kent); and many friends, neighbors, and business associates.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Andy Wyatt and Dr. James Richter. If you wish to go in procession, please arrive no later than 1:50 p.m. at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of life service at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Active pallbearers will be Bryan Lorch, Ernie Walker Jr., Larry Mitchell, Dick Heydt, Tommy Torbett, Ted Cox, Terry Jones, Ron Scott, and David Burgin
Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Malcom, Darrell Cameron, Martin Pittman, Preston Wolfe, Jack Williams, Alf Taylor, Nile Bowman, Craig Morrell, Frank McCollum, Thayer Smith Jr., Lary Crigger, Wade Morrell, Carl Young and Jim Hunter.
The family wishes to recognize Kenneth’s caregivers who lovingly cared for Mr. Smith: Ammie Williams, Jaimee Duncan, Kristi Brewer, Lynda Duncan, Nacole Wilhelm, Michelle Berry, Melanie Kirk, Isaac Kinley, and Karen Walker.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family vis www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 423-282-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.