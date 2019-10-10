Charles Kenny Blackburn, 66, of Indianapolis, passed from this world on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
He was born on July 20, 1953 to JC and Joyce Blackburn in Lebanon, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Blackburn, parents JC and Joyce Blackburn, sister Beverly Palk, and grandson Charles Kenny Blackburn.
He is survived by sons Christopher Kenny Blackburn and Terry, Charles Kirby Blackburn and Angie, Jason Eric Lee Blackburn and Brandy; daughters Kimberly Fox, Angelia and Jason Kallen, Melissa Blackburn and Tim; brothers Stephen Blackburn, Jaycen and Lori Blackburn; sisters Cheryl Cutlip, Lydia Howard and James (Bubba) Brewer; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.