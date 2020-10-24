Charles Majors, age 82, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Tennessee Veterans Home, Murfreesboro, TN.
He is survived by daughters, Phyllis and Lisa Crudup, and Charliveda Wills; sons, Tay (Dalise) and Netz (Loretta) Clemmons; aunts, Flossie and Kathleen Majors; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Service and interment will be 11 a.m. Monday at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, TN. Dr. Bobby Sanders will offer Words of Encouragement.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
