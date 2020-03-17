Charles Marvin Buchanan Jr. age 71 of the Norene Community died Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 at his residence.
Born April 22, 1948 in Milan, TN, he was the son of the late Charles M. Buchanan, Sr. and Lela Brasher Buchanan. He was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church and a former mechanic.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sharon Edwards Buchanan of Norene; son, John Buchanan and his wife, Meg of Lebanon; grandchildren, Kendall and Kaden Buchanan; mother-in-law, Mildred Ann Phillips Edwards; sister-in-law, Lynn Beadle and her husband, Bobby; nieces, Kristen (Justin) Morris and Jennifer Beadle. Charles loved his family and grandchildren very much.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Hunter Hay officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. till service time on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Fall Creek Baptist Church Youth Group or the Community Church of Greenvale Youth Group.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
