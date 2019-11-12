Mr. Charles R. Purnell, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away November 8, 2019.
A native of the Bellwood Community in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Roe Carter Purnell and Clara Collinsworth Purnell.
He was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a lifelong farmer and beef cattleman. He was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by brother, Carter Purnell; and sister, Phyllis Phillips.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen Waggoner Purnell; two sons, David (Lori) Purnell, Jerry (Martha) Pack; four grandchildren, Ben and Lilly Purnell, Derek (Tammy) Pack, Jonathan (Ashley) Pack; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ben (Evelyn) Purnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Sunday, November 10, 2019, from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rob Long officiating. Interment was at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers were Tommy and King Purnell, Jonathan and Derek Pack, Brandon and Blake Bass. Honorary Pallbearers were Charles Ben Purnell, Charles Kirkendoll, Hank Pack, Kevin Purnell, Phillip Harris.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
