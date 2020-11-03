Charles Johnson passed away on Oct. 30, 2020 at age 68.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was a truck driver, attended Grace Life Baptist Church, and loved helping people.
He is survived by children Jhy (Billie Jeanne) Johnson, Robbie (Jimmie) Jackson, and Mary (Andy) Raines; grandchildren Sara Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Courtney Cristobal, Allie Esmond, and Allin Raines; great-grandchild David Cristobal; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents and numerous siblings.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.