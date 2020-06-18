Charles Scott Woods Jr., age 69, passed away on June 4, 2020.
Scott was born September 30, 1950 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Charles Scott Woods Sr. and Lucille Paris Miles.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woods; two beloved sons, Michael Woods and Scotty Woods; two stepchildren; three grandchildren; his brother and two sisters; a host of nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Scott was a 1968 graduate of Bluefield High School and attended Concord University, obtaining a degree in Business. He finished his education with a master’s degree in Spiritual Studies. He was also a Decorated Air Force Veteran. In 1980 he began his outstanding 40-year career as a financial broker, establishing himself as the first Edward Jones Broker in Lebanon, TN. During his time in Lebanon, Scott made many strong relationships and was known as a man who cared deeply about his many clients. He also funded the writing of 2 Grammy and GMA Dove award-winning albums. He reached tens of thousands of people in his position serving at Edward Jones Investments. He was one of the longest running Jones advisors in the world and was one of the few to actually meet with Ted Jones. Above all, Scott was a man of the Lord who was always Studying the Bible and donating to ministries he held dear.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning 10:30-11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Bo Irvin will officiate the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
