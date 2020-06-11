It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Charles Scott Woods Jr., aged 69 years, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Scott was born September 30, 1950 in Bluefield, WV to Lucille Paris Miles and Charles Scott Woods Sr. As a 1968 graduate of Bluefield High School, Scott joined the Air Force. After his service, he went on to attend Concord University where obtained a degree in Business. He finished his education with a Master’s Degree in Spiritual Studies.
In 1980 he began his outstanding 40-year career as a financial broker, establishing himself as the first Edward Jones broker in Lebanon, TN. During his time in Lebanon, Scott established many strong relationships and was known as a man who cared deeply about his many clients.
Above all, Scott was a man of the Lord who was always studying the Bible and donating to ministries he held dear.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Woods, two beloved sons, two step-children, three grandchildren, his brother and two sisters, a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
Due to the restrictions on viewing/funeral attendance, a difficult decision was made to have a small family memorial. We appreciate the outpouring of support.
