Mr. Charles Stallings, age 82, of Lebanon, TN, and a longtime resident of Hickman, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2021.
Mr. Stallings was born December 31, 1938 in the Bluff Creek Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late Mitchell Moore Stallings and Rose Glenice Wooten Stallings. He was also preceded in death by Brother Arnold M. Stallins and his wife, Judy Nixon Stallings; Brother-in-Law, Robert Dewitt Agee; Niece, Miriam Agee Dobbins; and Nephew-in-Law, Jim Gibson. He spent most of his life working as a farmer. He was a member of the Hickman Baptist Church. Mr. Stallings lived in Hickman from 1941 until 2011.
Mr. Stallings is survived by Sisters, Marie Agee of Lebanon, TN, and Sue Stallings of Lebanon, TN; Nieces, Denise Gibson of Lebanon, TN, Karen (David) Ditsch of Jackson, KY, and Becky (Dennis) Tucker of Leitchfield, KY; Nephew, David (Myra) Agee of Nashville, TN; six great-nephews; and five great-nieces.
Special thanks to caregiver Allen Lowe.
The family will hold private services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hickman Baptist Church.
Bass Funeral Home, 615-683-8212, www.bassfh.com.
