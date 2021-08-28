Charles Wilson Patton, age 51, of Smyrna, died Saturday evening, Aug. 21, 2021 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna.
Born Feb. 14, 1970, he was the son of Perry Wilson Patton and the late Judy Murphy.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Perry and Dot Patton; daughter, Summer Dawn Patton and son, Conner Dewayne Patton; sister, Terrie Patton; half brothers, Daniel (Natalie) Gladden and Samuel Gladden; step-sisters, Terri (Jerry) Downing, Brenda (Tim) Sanders and Lynda (Mike) Shaver; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Daniel Gladden officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Masks required at the family’s request.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
