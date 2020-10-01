Charlotte Katherine “Kate” Liddle, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, passed away after a short but devastating battle with brain cancer on Sept. 29, 2020.
Kate was an avid gardener and outdoorswoman who loved digging in the dirt and making things grow. She also loved to travel especially to any coastline including her favorite, Panama City Beach, always ready to go, anywhere, anytime. Kate was an avid card player and was very competitive in her games with her close friends and family members. She was a loving and supportive grandmother to her nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A dedicated parishioner at The Glade Baptist Church, she loved her Sunday School class members, many like family. A proud Democrat, she supported her party enthusiastically. She’ll be missed by all, including her loyal dog, Sam.
Kate was preceded in death by parents, Bryan and Martha Agnes Tollett; son, Richard Allen Andrus; and brothers, Jake Tollett and John Tollett.
She is survived by husband of 28 years, Robert “Bobby” Liddle; children, Randy (Joy) Andrus and Deborah (Scott) Fluhart; stepchildren, Zana Walker and Tommy Liddle; sisters, Frances (Pat) Agee and Amanda Smith; brothers, Tom (Robin) Tollett, Crave Tollett and Bill Tollett; grandchildren, Carrie (Josh) Brittan, Dwayne (Crystal) Parrish, Morgan (Stephen) Westbeld, Zachary Fluhart, Jessica (Gary) Whimbush, Amanda (Tony) Shroder, Shane (Jerri) Walker, Gregg (Delrina) Liddle and Calandra (Marcus) Ewin; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, with Bro. Trevie Dean officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser
