Chelsie Leigh Frazee, age 26, of Hermitage, passed away September 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Francis Bates, as well as her brother-in-law, Jeremy Snodgrass.
Chelsie is survived by her husband, Jon Frazee; daughters, Laykin and Laycee Frazee; son, Logan Frazee; father, Don Groshon and mother, Sharon Malone; brother, Chase Groshon; sisters, Keely Spencer and Hannah Durrance; mother-in-law, Kathy Whited; father-in-law, Steve Frazee; brother-in-law, Josh Frazee (Fiancé, Daley Clark); grandmother, Dianne Rouda; as well as Hope, Kayla, Brandon and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and family members.
A Celebration of Life Service for Chelsie will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon. Visitation will take place before the service, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel. Pastor Gary Wilson will be officiating the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
