Cheryl Ann Summers Ligon, age 69, Lost her battle to cancer on August 7, 2020.
She will always be remembered for her pleasing personality and disposition and devotion to her children, Randi and Andy.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Bill Ligon; daughter Randi (Kyle) Langlois; son Dr. Andy Ligon DVM; brother, Larry (Vicki) Summers; and sisters Wanda (Ronny) Williams, Charlene Ros, and Darlene (Donny) Ondecker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Duncan Ligon, and parents, Tommie and Betty Summers.
