Christmas has come to Lebanon’s Fiddlers Grove Historic Village, where more than 60 buildings are adorned with Christmas wreaths, lights, animated figures and more!
Fiddlers Grove Coordinator Gwen Scott is excited to share the history and beauty of the Grove with visitors.
“As you walk through the Grove, you will hear Christmas music and some of the history of Christmas,” Scott said in a news release. “The tour is so much more than a leisurely stroll through a beautiful setting — it’s a look at Christmas from yesteryear. Visitors can learn so much from seeing and hearing about the history of Christmas.”
Admission tickets can be purchased online at www.fiddlersgrovetn.com or at the General Store when you arrive. Enjoy a cookie and hot chocolate or hot cider as you stroll through the paths rich with history and décor.
Admission prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under receive free admission. Christmas in the Grove is open for visitors Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. now through Dec. 19. For more information about Christmas in the Grove, go to www.fiddlersgrovetn.com. All CDC guidelines are being following and masks are encouraged.
— Submitted
