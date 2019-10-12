Christopher Allen Estes, age 30 of Lebanon, died Sunday evening, Oct. 6, 2019.
Born March 5, 1989, he was the son of the late Ruth Marie Horn and Wilburn Estes and was preceded in death by grandparents, Raymond and Lydia Horn.
Formerly of Watertown, Christopher was an employee of Hagan's Boat Repair in Lebanon.
He is survived by his children, Chandler and Addison; companion, Emily Woods; cousins, Glenda Hawkins-Smart, Kenneth White, Wesley Hibdon; aunt, Linda Hibdon; aunt and uncle, Dawne and Larry Hagan; several half brothers and sisters; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home with graveside service and interment at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
