Christopher Allen Stewart, age 53, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at his residence.
Chistopher was born into a “comfortably crazy” family filled with passion and love. As a child, he was known as the quiet one, always there when someone needed assistance or the embrace of his enriching smile. Christopher was often overshadowed by his explosive family, but never was he overlooked, for his loving soul shined through in the most gentle way.
As a young adult, Chris joined the Navy and when he returned home to Tennessee he began a new life as husband to Patti and father to Eric and Brian. Later Chris married and adopted Rachael, Rebecca and Richard. Chris didn’t consider biology as the definition of family, as he shared his loving care to so many others who became a part of his Stewart family. Chris suffered many hardships with the death of his father, brother, eldest son and second wife Patti, but that didn’t stop him from taking into his arms and heart so many others who became a part of his extended family.
While Christopher Allen Stewart was not a celebrity or public hero, he was a champion of THE ART OF BEING HUMANE and a Treasure to all who were blessed by his meet, greet, and love.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, (615) 444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.