Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Blake “Chris” Fry will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Cultra officiating. Private interment will be at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Fry, age 36, of Mt. Juliet, passed away June 26, 2021. He was born March 15, 1985, in Davidson County, Tennessee. He was a 2003 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, and attended One Church in Mt. Juliet. He was a loving father and brother, and was a self-employed handyman. He was a skilled carpenter, talented woodworker, loved landscaping and powerlifting.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Tallent Fry; daughter, Blakeley Mae Fry; father and stepmother, Gary and Paula Fry; mother, Peggy Johnson Cotham; two brothers, Gary Fry II and Chad (Melanie) Fry; and nephews, Connor and Chase.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
