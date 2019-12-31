Christopher Douglas Thorn, age 36, of Watertown died Friday evening, Dec. 27, 2019 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Chris was born July 11, 1983 in Birmingham, Alabama and was preceded in death by a brother, Whitman Thorn and his grandparents, William Henry Thorn, Jr. and Glessner Sanders Thorn.
Chris was a 2003 graduate of Watertown High School and a maintenance technician with Performance Food Group. He is survived by his wife, Kim Thomas Thorn of Watertown; sister, Lea (Brad) Summers; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Alyssa and Bray Summers and Taylor Thorn; his mother, Dee Thorn of Watertown and other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until service time on Monday. Interment followed at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
