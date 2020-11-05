Graveside Service for Mr. Corder, 36, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be a moving visitation (walk through). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks requirement strictly enforced.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Andrew Whittico and Myrtle Allen and Freeman Corder. Survivors include wife, Tamara Corder; children, DeAndre, Malia, Briana and Ariaya, all of Lebanon, TN; a loving and devoted mother, Andrea (Ricky) Calhoun and father, Frank (Demetric) Corder; two brothers, Jarmaar (Ashley) Corder and Darion (Quinshea) Corder; three nephews, Ashton McCarver, Emmauel and Isaiah Corder; one niece, Gabrielle Corder; special brothers, K’Ration Word, DePre Dye, Preston Denney, Michael Lewis, Caleb Seay, Clayton Lyle, Mario Ward and Eric Satterfield; one aunt, Lisa Dye; uncles, Andrew (Terike) Whittico, Reginald Whittico, Freeman Junior (Nicole) and Daniel Corder; godmother, Margaret Rice; godfather, Frank Charles Reynolds; godbrothers, Terry and Muizz Reynolds; godsister, Nadiyah Reynolds; his twin cousin, Krissa Dye; and many friends, loving great aunts and many, many cousins. The family of Mr. Corder understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
