Christopher Hickey Meeks, age 48, of Beechgrove, passed away December 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Wilbur R. Walker Sr. and Mary Horn Walker and Marshall and Mary Dean Meeks; uncles, William Robert Meeks and James Carl Walker; and niece, Serenity Grace Bushey.
He is survived by mother, Mary Mona Walker; father, Thomas (Ruth) Meeks; children, Matt Meeks and Hailee Meeks; brothers, Steven Lee Hickey and Michael (Alice) Meeks; sisters, Amber (James) Gray and Nicole (Morgan) Hayes; aunt, Joy Brown; uncle, Terry Lee Meeks; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 19th at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 19th from 9 a.m. until service.
