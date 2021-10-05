Christopher Issac Pedigo, age 41, of Lebanon died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at his residence.
Born April 14, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Issac Carson Pedigo and the late Brenda Tramel Pedigo Pinkley and he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daisy and Bedford Pedigo and Charles Tramel.
Christopher is survived by his daughter, Hailee; father, Isaac Carson Pedigo; grandmother, Ina Ruth Tramel; stepfather, Andrew Pinkley; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Christopher life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to assist his family with expenses.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
